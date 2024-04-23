Sign up
286 / 365
Thoroughly enjoying his lunch
This little guy was absolutely coated in pollen, and he had his head so far into the flower I was afraid he would get stuck.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
bee
,
spring
,
insect
,
garden
,
bumblebee
,
scilla
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
April 24th, 2024
