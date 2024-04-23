Previous
Thoroughly enjoying his lunch by ljmanning
Thoroughly enjoying his lunch

This little guy was absolutely coated in pollen, and he had his head so far into the flower I was afraid he would get stuck.
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
April 24th, 2024  
