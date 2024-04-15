Sign up
Previous
284 / 365
Cast Aside
Another one for
@northy
ongoing thread of abandoned shopping carts.
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1485
photos
158
followers
110
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th April 2024 2:54pm
abandoned
shopping-cart
Mags
ace
Ooo! Good one.
April 16th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
Kids? (That is, teenagers?) How does this happen?
April 16th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Another one bites the dust.
April 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
The capture through the grass accentuates the feeling of desolation
April 16th, 2024
