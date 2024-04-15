Previous
Cast Aside by ljmanning
284 / 365

Cast Aside

Another one for @northy ongoing thread of abandoned shopping carts.
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ooo! Good one.
April 16th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Kids? (That is, teenagers?) How does this happen?
April 16th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Another one bites the dust.
April 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
The capture through the grass accentuates the feeling of desolation
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise