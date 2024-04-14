Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
283 / 365
A gift
“Hey honey, I brought you something.”
Our Osprey pair is back and getting settled in. Ms. Osprey did not seem impressed with the partial fish on offer. I think he was supposed to bring sticks so she could finish decorating.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1483
photos
158
followers
110
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Latest from all albums
1195
282
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
283
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th April 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
nest
,
osprey
,
raptors
Jessica Eby
Ooh, exciting that they're back! We've been keeping our eyes open at the spots where we usually see them, but nothing so far this year. Maybe soon though, I guess!
April 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close