A gift by ljmanning
A gift

“Hey honey, I brought you something.”
Our Osprey pair is back and getting settled in. Ms. Osprey did not seem impressed with the partial fish on offer. I think he was supposed to bring sticks so she could finish decorating.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Jessica Eby
Ooh, exciting that they're back! We've been keeping our eyes open at the spots where we usually see them, but nothing so far this year. Maybe soon though, I guess!
April 15th, 2024  
