Dundurn Castle, Rear Facade Detail

Today we visited Dundurn Castle, a 40-room Italianate mansion built in the 1830’s in what is now Hamilton, Ontario. It was the home of Sir Allan Napier MacNab, railway magnate, lawyer and Premier of the United Canadas (1854-1856). Her Majesty, The Queen Consort Camilla is the great, great, great granddaughter of Sir Allan MacNab. The home was acclaimed for its modern conveniences, including gas lighting and running water.
This image shows some of the detail of the rear facade, including one of two tower rooms overlooking the grounds and Burlington Bay. It is a grand home indeed.
You can find more information here https://tourismhamilton.com/partner/dundurn-national-historic-site/