Photo 1215
Wild Plum (Prunus americana)
Yes, it smells glorious.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
shrub
,
plum
,
wild-plum
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love the way the little buds are clustered in around the open blossoms.
April 30th, 2024
