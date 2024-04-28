Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1214
Grackle
Pretty sure he was plotting my death up there.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1503
photos
157
followers
109
following
332% complete
View this month »
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
Latest from all albums
1210
1211
1212
287
288
1213
289
1214
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th April 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
grackle
,
common-grackle
Mags
ace
Great shot! LOL! No, he's not. He's there for a photo op.
April 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
At least he stayed put for you to get the closeup. Your narrative made me laugh.
April 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close