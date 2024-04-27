Previous
A puddle of goslings by ljmanning
A puddle of goslings

All together now - “Awww…”. These are Canada Goose babies, and they were very sleepy. Mom and Dad were…not. This is heavily cropped as a result.
From yesterday’s (sunny) trip to the park.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Paula Fontanini ace
Ok I'll be the first...aaw geez, they are too stinkin cute!!
April 28th, 2024  
