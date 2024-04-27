Sign up
Previous
Photo 1213
A puddle of goslings
All together now - “Awww…”. These are Canada Goose babies, and they were very sleepy. Mom and Dad were…not. This is heavily cropped as a result.
From yesterday’s (sunny) trip to the park.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th April 2024 3:03pm
babies
,
geese
,
gosling
,
canada-goose
Paula Fontanini
Ok I'll be the first...aaw geez, they are too stinkin cute!!
April 28th, 2024
