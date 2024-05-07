Sign up
Photo 1223
Above & Below
Rounding out my week of half and half with another reflection. And that’s it for me!
7th May 2024
7th May 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1516
photos
157
followers
109
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th May 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
pond
,
mayhalf-2024
Peter Dulis
Interesting
May 8th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
What a great submission for half & half! Unlike anything else I've seen so far!
May 8th, 2024
