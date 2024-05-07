Previous
Above & Below by ljmanning
Above & Below

Rounding out my week of half and half with another reflection. And that’s it for me!
7th May 2024

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
May 8th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a great submission for half & half! Unlike anything else I've seen so far!
May 8th, 2024  
