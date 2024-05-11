Previous
The Great Jelly Battle of 2024 by ljmanning
The Great Jelly Battle of 2024

The Orioles were providing great amusement this morning, as they battled for grape jelly supremacy. The bottom photo begs for a word balloon - “and stay out!”. Spoiler alert: he did not, in fact, stay out.
11th May 2024

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
