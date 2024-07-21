Sign up
Previous
Photo 1298
Sunny Days
Is there any happier flower than a Black-eyed Susan?
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1597
photos
154
followers
111
following
355% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th July 2024 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
rudbeckia
,
black-eyed-susan
Mark St Clair
ace
First one I have ever seen! Had to look it up. Nice capture
July 22nd, 2024
