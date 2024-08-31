Previous
Farewell to the Lake by ljmanning
Photo 1332

Farewell to the Lake

A glorious week was had, albeit one without meaningful internet. I will be gradually catching up over the next several days.
This was the view of our dock yesterday afternoon, a few hours before the thunderstorms rolled in.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful view
September 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
The calm before the storm
September 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
So serene and lovely.
September 1st, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Gorgeous!
September 1st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
So peaceful, I would hate to leave.
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise