Previous
Photo 1332
Farewell to the Lake
A glorious week was had, albeit one without meaningful internet. I will be gradually catching up over the next several days.
This was the view of our dock yesterday afternoon, a few hours before the thunderstorms rolled in.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
5
3
9
5
3
365
SM-S901W
30th August 2024 1:21pm
Public
reflections
holiday
lake
cottage
dock
little-mississagagon-lake
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful view
September 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
The calm before the storm
September 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
So serene and lovely.
September 1st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Gorgeous!
September 1st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
So peaceful, I would hate to leave.
September 1st, 2024
