Old School Scrabble by ljmanning
Photo 1336

Old School Scrabble

Fun with typesetting. These are cast-metal typeset letters, for use with a vintage press. Now, is that an “n” or a “u”?
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

I have a friend whose father was a typesetter. Digital was a big improvement over this. Nice capture of the details.
September 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting. They look large, are they used for something other than newsprint?
September 3rd, 2024  
