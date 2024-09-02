Sign up
Photo 1336
Old School Scrabble
Fun with typesetting. These are cast-metal typeset letters, for use with a vintage press. Now, is that an “n” or a “u”?
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1639
photos
154
followers
111
following
366% complete
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1330
1331
1332
303
1333
1334
1335
1336
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
2nd September 2024 1:16pm
Tags
vintage
,
history
,
letters
,
letterpress
,
typeset
Shutterbug
ace
I have a friend whose father was a typesetter. Digital was a big improvement over this. Nice capture of the details.
September 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting. They look large, are they used for something other than newsprint?
September 3rd, 2024
