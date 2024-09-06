Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1344
It has begun
Many of the trees are turning colour really early this year. Fall is on its way.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1651
photos
154
followers
111
following
368% complete
View this month »
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
Latest from all albums
307
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
6th September 2024 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
maple
,
sugar-maple
Mags
ace
Oh so pretty!
September 7th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I've been told we're going to have an early fall here too. Beautiful combo of color.
September 7th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Oh my gosh, that's beautiful! I've seen some Cottonwoods turning slightly yellow but nothing this dramatic!
September 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close