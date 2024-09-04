Previous
Dance like no one’s watching by ljmanning
Photo 1340

Dance like no one’s watching

This Great Blue Heron was actually coming to a rather ungraceful stop. Couldn’t resist the moment.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
367% complete

Photo Details

Mags
Wow! It does look like it's dancing, but you were watching. =)
September 5th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
PERFECT title for this because he is obviously dancing! :) Gorgeous capture and impeccable timing!
September 5th, 2024  
Barb
Terrific stop-action photo! great title and reflection!
September 5th, 2024  
