Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1340
Dance like no one’s watching
This Great Blue Heron was actually coming to a rather ungraceful stop. Couldn’t resist the moment.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1645
photos
154
followers
111
following
367% complete
View this month »
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Latest from all albums
304
305
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
4th September 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
great-blue-heron
Mags
ace
Wow! It does look like it's dancing, but you were watching. =)
September 5th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
PERFECT title for this because he is obviously dancing! :) Gorgeous capture and impeccable timing!
September 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Terrific stop-action photo! great title and reflection!
September 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close