Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1303
Different finch, different field, same walk
This little guy was stripping off pieces of a Salsify seed head, and gobbling them up like spaghetti. It was so interesting to watch!
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1602
photos
153
followers
111
following
356% complete
View this month »
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
25th July 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
grasses
,
goldfinch
,
american-goldfinch
Mags
ace
Oh what a beaut! Great shot.
July 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close