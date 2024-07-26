Previous
Different finch, different field, same walk by ljmanning
Different finch, different field, same walk

This little guy was stripping off pieces of a Salsify seed head, and gobbling them up like spaghetti. It was so interesting to watch!
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Oh what a beaut! Great shot.
July 27th, 2024  
