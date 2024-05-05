Previous
Strutting her stuff by ljmanning
Strutting her stuff

I spent quite a while today watching this female Red-winged Blackbird put on a courtship display. There was a lot of rapid wing fluttering and tail flicking. It was fascinating.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Mags ace
How marvelous! I don't think I've ever seen a female before.
May 6th, 2024  
