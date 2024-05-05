Sign up
291 / 365
Strutting her stuff
I spent quite a while today watching this female Red-winged Blackbird put on a courtship display. There was a lot of rapid wing fluttering and tail flicking. It was fascinating.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th May 2024 12:19pm
Tags
bird
,
courtship
,
mating
,
red-winged-blackbird
Mags
ace
How marvelous! I don't think I've ever seen a female before.
May 6th, 2024
