Starry Night by ljmanning
Starry Night

I decided to try out the astrophotography setting on my phone while sitting on the dock. Not a masterpiece by any reckoning, but I was pleasantly surprised. Not bad, little Samsung.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Jessica Eby ace
I think it looks amazing! I would never have guessed it was a cell phone pic.
September 8th, 2024  
