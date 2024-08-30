Sign up
Previous
308 / 365
Starry Night
I decided to try out the astrophotography setting on my phone while sitting on the dock. Not a masterpiece by any reckoning, but I was pleasantly surprised. Not bad, little Samsung.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1654
photos
154
followers
111
following
84% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
29th August 2024 10:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
stars
,
astrophotography
Jessica Eby
ace
I think it looks amazing! I would never have guessed it was a cell phone pic.
September 8th, 2024
