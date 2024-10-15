Sign up
Photo 1384
Caught
A tuft of milkweed held suspended by a sumach drupe. Apparently this is a fall colours account now. 😁
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1695
photos
150
followers
101
following
379% complete
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
15th October 2024 5:21pm
Tags
autumn
,
seed
,
milkweed
,
sumach
Mags
ace
Excellent find and capture!
October 16th, 2024
Pat
Lovely sharpness and colours, what a happy accident to find the milkweed caught like that.
October 16th, 2024
