Sucking up the last of summer by ljmanning
Photo 1380

Sucking up the last of summer

After a few cool days and frosty nights, we had a last (presumably) summer-like day today. The bees were taking full advantage and the remaining cosmos were alive with them.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Gorgeous details!
October 12th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
October 12th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful photo!
October 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2024  
