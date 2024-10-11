Sign up
Previous
Photo 1380
Sucking up the last of summer
After a few cool days and frosty nights, we had a last (presumably) summer-like day today. The bees were taking full advantage and the remaining cosmos were alive with them.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1691
photos
150
followers
111
following
378% complete
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th October 2024 3:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
garden
,
cosmos
,
bumble-bee
Mags
ace
Gorgeous details!
October 12th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
October 12th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Beautiful photo!
October 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2024
