Previous
An imperfect Osprey by ljmanning
311 / 365

An imperfect Osprey

This is part of my effort to post things that aren’t quite perfect. I was too far away and the focus isn’t great. But birds in flight are HARD, even big ones, and I quite liked the way this looked in black & white.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
October 3rd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful capture of him soaring above the clouds. Black & white works well here!
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise