311 / 365
An imperfect Osprey
This is part of my effort to post things that aren’t quite perfect. I was too far away and the focus isn’t great. But birds in flight are HARD, even big ones, and I quite liked the way this looked in black & white.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
bird
osprey
bif
port-rowan
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
October 3rd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful capture of him soaring above the clouds. Black & white works well here!
October 3rd, 2024
