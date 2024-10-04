Sign up
Photo 1373
I’m the biggest, baddest hog around!
This groundhog has become a regular visitor to our yard. It is enormous - seriously, the size of a beaver. In this moment, it was having a difference of opinion with a grey squirrel, so it puffed itself up even more. The squirrel opted out.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1684
photos
150
followers
111
following
376% complete
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
311
1372
1373
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st October 2024 1:58pm
Tags
rodent
,
groundhog
,
whistle-pig
,
backyard-wildlife
