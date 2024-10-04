Previous
I’m the biggest, baddest hog around! by ljmanning
Photo 1373

I’m the biggest, baddest hog around!

This groundhog has become a regular visitor to our yard. It is enormous - seriously, the size of a beaver. In this moment, it was having a difference of opinion with a grey squirrel, so it puffed itself up even more. The squirrel opted out.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

