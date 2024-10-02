Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1371
Palm Warbler
Today we headed to the shores of Lake Erie to look for migrating birds. This little Palm Warbler helpfully posed for a moment.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1682
photos
150
followers
111
following
375% complete
View this month »
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
Latest from all albums
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
311
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd October 2024 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
warbler
,
palm-warbler
,
port-rowan
Shutterbug
ace
I like the way it is framed by the branches.
October 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
October 3rd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful capture!
October 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close