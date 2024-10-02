Previous
Palm Warbler by ljmanning
Photo 1371

Palm Warbler

Today we headed to the shores of Lake Erie to look for migrating birds. This little Palm Warbler helpfully posed for a moment.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4.
Shutterbug ace
I like the way it is framed by the branches.
October 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
October 3rd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful capture!
October 3rd, 2024  
