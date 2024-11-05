Sign up
Previous
Photo 1405
Winter Wheat
For One Week Only - day 2. The prompt was green.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1724
photos
151
followers
101
following
384% complete
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
9
2
365
SM-S901W
5th November 2024 9:20am
field
,
rural
,
farm
,
wheat
,
owo-7
Mags
ace
What a beautiful land and skyscape!
November 6th, 2024
summerfield
ace
a beautiful landscape. i like it. aces!
November 6th, 2024
