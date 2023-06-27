Sign up
Photo 908
Photo 908
Farewell to Nova Scotia
A last look at the Atlantic, from the Lakie’s Head lookoff on the Cabot Trail, in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
And a little something folky for the song title challenge too.
https://youtu.be/MkLgGSG7PF8
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1127
photos
149
followers
133
following
248% complete
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
217
904
905
218
906
219
907
908
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
26th June 2023 9:58am
Tags
ocean
,
rock
,
black-white
,
shoreline
,
cape-breton
,
songtitle-97
Susan Wakely
ace
A great tune to match this scene.
June 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful b&w! Not familiar with the song, but works!
June 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great composition and lovely in B&W
June 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful foreground and title.
June 28th, 2023
