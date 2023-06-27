Previous
Farewell to Nova Scotia by ljmanning
Photo 908

Farewell to Nova Scotia

A last look at the Atlantic, from the Lakie’s Head lookoff on the Cabot Trail, in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
And a little something folky for the song title challenge too. https://youtu.be/MkLgGSG7PF8
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Susan Wakely ace
A great tune to match this scene.
June 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful b&w! Not familiar with the song, but works!
June 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great composition and lovely in B&W
June 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful foreground and title.
June 28th, 2023  
