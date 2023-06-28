Sign up
Photo 909
Wildfire sunrise
Another bad smoke day in Ontario. The haze was deep and there was ash in the air at times. The smoke made the sunrise look positively eerie. This is SOOC.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
4
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1128
photos
149
followers
133
following
249% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th June 2023 6:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
sunrise
,
smoke
,
wildfires
Carole Sandford
ace
Terrible!
June 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
June 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture, but stay safe!
June 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh dear how sad. I believe we will be in for a hot dry summer so will probably expect bushfires here too.
June 29th, 2023
