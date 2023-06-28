Previous
Wildfire sunrise by ljmanning
Wildfire sunrise

Another bad smoke day in Ontario. The haze was deep and there was ash in the air at times. The smoke made the sunrise look positively eerie. This is SOOC.
28th June 2023

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Carole Sandford
Terrible!
June 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
June 29th, 2023  
Mags
Beautiful capture, but stay safe!
June 29th, 2023  
Babs
Oh dear how sad. I believe we will be in for a hot dry summer so will probably expect bushfires here too.
June 29th, 2023  
