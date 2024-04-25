Previous
Afternoon Stretches by ljmanning
Afternoon Stretches

This little female Downy Woodpecker was stretching and fluffing and preening. I liked the way it made her markings more evident.
Mags ace
She is just lovely. Great capture!
April 26th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Emphasis on "Downy"! How adorable!
April 26th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
She really pops against that brilliant blue sky! I love how you captured all her fluffy feathers in such detail!!
April 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Aww- she looks so pretty against the blue sky. Looks like she's getting ready for a special date!
April 26th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 26th, 2024  
