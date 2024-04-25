Sign up
Previous
Photo 1211
Afternoon Stretches
This little female Downy Woodpecker was stretching and fluffing and preening. I liked the way it made her markings more evident.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
5
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1497
photos
156
followers
109
following
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
286
1210
1211
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
25th April 2024 5:55pm
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
She is just lovely. Great capture!
April 26th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Emphasis on "Downy"! How adorable!
April 26th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
She really pops against that brilliant blue sky! I love how you captured all her fluffy feathers in such detail!!
April 26th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Aww- she looks so pretty against the blue sky. Looks like she's getting ready for a special date!
April 26th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 26th, 2024
