Happy to be home by ljmanning
Photo 910

Happy to be home

Hudson loves the kennel where we board him, but he is clearly happy to be home and back with his people. As you can see from the state of his chin, he has been enthusiastically rolling in the grass in the backyard
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Mags ace
So sweet! He has beautiful eyes.
June 30th, 2023  
