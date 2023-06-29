Sign up
Photo 910
Happy to be home
Hudson loves the kennel where we board him, but he is clearly happy to be home and back with his people. As you can see from the state of his chin, he has been enthusiastically rolling in the grass in the backyard
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1129
photos
149
followers
133
following
249% complete
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
905
218
906
219
907
908
909
910
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th June 2023 6:38pm
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
hudson
,
my-boy
Mags
ace
So sweet! He has beautiful eyes.
June 30th, 2023
