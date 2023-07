Six-Spotted Tiger Beetle

I don’t remember ever seeing one of these around here before, but apparently they are fairly common. They are big! About 15mm or half an inch in length.

Fun fact (courtesy of the entemology department at the University of Minnesota): Tiger beetles’ long legs allow them to dart across the ground at high speeds. In fact, they can run so fast that their eyes can’t keep up, rendering them momentarily blind. This is why they only run short distances at a time.