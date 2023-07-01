Previous
Stealthy milkweed beetle by ljmanning
Stealthy milkweed beetle

This Red Milkweed Beetle was trying to sneak up on me. Aren’t those horns fantastic?
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
amyK
Love the pov
July 2nd, 2023  
Dorothy
Scary this close up! But cute.
July 2nd, 2023  
Milanie
Great close-up
July 2nd, 2023  
Babs
Ha ha he has spotted you
July 2nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2023  
Mags
It's not looking so sure about you. =) Cool capture!
July 2nd, 2023  
Shutterbug
I love the pov and the minimalism.
July 2nd, 2023  
