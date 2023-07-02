Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 913
Outside-in
A grey and rainy day today, so reaching back to yesterday’s blue skies and the excellent reflections on the “new” city hall addition. (The addition was built in 1990, so “new” is relative)
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1133
photos
149
followers
133
following
250% complete
View this month »
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
Latest from all albums
907
908
909
910
911
912
220
913
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
1st July 2023 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
architecture
,
building
,
city-hall
Milanie
ace
Like the suspended look and those beautiful blue reflections
July 3rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great perspective and reflection shot!
July 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close