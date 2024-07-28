Previous
Blue Morpho by ljmanning
Photo 1305

Blue Morpho

On a last minute whim I visited the butterfly conservatory today. Sharing a couple of my faves. These morphos are huge!

Apologies for my lack of commenting the last few days. Real life does interfere at times!
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
