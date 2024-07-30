Sign up
Previous
Photo 1307
Droplets
Raindrops on a Crocosmia leaf. Took the macro lens out for a spin today.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1607
photos
152
followers
111
following
358% complete
View this month »
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
Latest from all albums
1301
1302
1303
1304
300
1305
1306
1307
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th July 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
macro
,
rain
,
droplets
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
abstract-81
