Bunny Smile by ljmanning
Bunny Smile

You have to admit, it does look a bit like this little Eastern Cottontail is smiling.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags
It does! Delightful capture too.
August 22nd, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Ha, it does! Was it eating something?
August 22nd, 2024  
*lynn
sweet bunny
August 22nd, 2024  
