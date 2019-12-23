Previous
I’m heartbroken today. Sometime, somewhere, somehow I lost my Mother’s ring! We’ve had many different workers in our house so it’s possible that one of them helped themselves to it.
But, whichever way it happened, it’s gone. We’ve searched every corner hoping it would turn up...
My 4 siblings chose me to inherit it even as we were still circled around her bed after she passed. I was so surprised, happy and honored to receive it...and now I’ve lost it. I’m so sorry.
Here’s a photo I took July 2013.

http://365project.org/loweygrace/365/2013-07-16
Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 6 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Milanie ace
That is so sad, Lois. I know had badly you must feel. I lost Bill's wedding ring this past spring - had worn it to church (he wasn't buried with it because it had been lost earlier - he couldn't wear it at work because of the machinery around - and just found after he died) When I got home later that day I realized it was missing (was loose on me). Never found Hope somehow your mother's appears in some corner.
December 24th, 2019  
Lois ace
@milaniet I’m so sorry to hear about Bill’s ring. I’ve always loved my Mother’s ring and thought I shouldn’t wear it to prevent myself from losing it!
December 24th, 2019  
