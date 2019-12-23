I’m heartbroken today. Sometime, somewhere, somehow I lost my Mother’s ring! We’ve had many different workers in our house so it’s possible that one of them helped themselves to it.But, whichever way it happened, it’s gone. We’ve searched every corner hoping it would turn up...My 4 siblings chose me to inherit it even as we were still circled around her bed after she passed. I was so surprised, happy and honored to receive it...and now I’ve lost it. I’m so sorry.Here’s a photo I took July 2013.