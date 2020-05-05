Previous
Late Walk by loweygrace
Photo 2668

Late Walk

Today was over 90°F so we didn’t start our 4 mile walk until 6pm. A benefit (other than the temp falling 10°) is the afternoon winds calm down.
Lois

@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365!
