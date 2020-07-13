Previous
Work Closed Again by loweygrace
Photo 2737

Work Closed Again

My job is closed down again.
The State of California is having another outbreak and hospitals are too full...
I’ve tried to look for a bright side through these months...
So...

There will be more flower photos!!
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365!
749% complete

Islandgirl ace
Oh I love lilies..............and great shot!
So sorry to hear about the outbreak............such crazy times we are living in!
July 14th, 2020  
