Photo 2737
Work Closed Again
My job is closed down again.
The State of California is having another outbreak and hospitals are too full...
I’ve tried to look for a bright side through these months...
So...
There will be more flower photos!!
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Islandgirl
ace
Oh I love lilies..............and great shot!
So sorry to hear about the outbreak............such crazy times we are living in!
July 14th, 2020
