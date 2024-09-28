Previous
Daughter’s Gift by loweygrace
Photo 4153

Daughter’s Gift

My daughter’s gift to me for Mother’s Day 2017.



Month of black & white
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise