Previous
Next
Lily of the Nile by loweygrace
Photo 2776

Lily of the Nile

We’ve noticed these plants are much more popular than when we lived here 8 years ago. They’re purple or white and seem to be in most gardens either as a single plant or large border groupings between houses.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise