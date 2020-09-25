Previous
Wild Rose by loweygrace
Wild Rose

There are many wild roses in bloom throughout our neighborhood. Another flower that keeps blooming through the dry heat!

Bobcat Fire update:
Overnight firefighters made good progress increasing containment to 55%. The winds and heat will increase on Sunday, so crews will make the most of the next couple days.
Lois

@loweygrace
I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Pat Knowles ace
Such a little beauty, it’s heartbreaking to think that places like this could all be burnt.
September 25th, 2020  
