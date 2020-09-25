Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2811
Wild Rose
There are many wild roses in bloom throughout our neighborhood. Another flower that keeps blooming through the dry heat!
Bobcat Fire update:
Overnight firefighters made good progress increasing containment to 55%. The winds and heat will increase on Sunday, so crews will make the most of the next couple days.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2812
photos
90
followers
75
following
770% complete
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
24th September 2020 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a little beauty, it’s heartbreaking to think that places like this could all be burnt.
September 25th, 2020
