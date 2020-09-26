Previous
Unknown by loweygrace
Photo 2812

Unknown

Couldn’t find the name of this bush. It’s everywhere around us and seem to be in bloom all year!

Bobcat Fire update: 14,004 acres burned 61% contained. To prepare for the Santa Ana winds tomorrow, crews will continue to work on containment on the ground and with air support.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - it looks like rosemary bush in flower - (crush and smell the spindly leaves !!)
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gosh looks exactly like rosemary, but your would smell it surely 😊
