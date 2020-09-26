Sign up
Photo 2812
Unknown
Couldn’t find the name of this bush. It’s everywhere around us and seem to be in bloom all year!
Bobcat Fire update: 14,004 acres burned 61% contained. To prepare for the Santa Ana winds tomorrow, crews will continue to work on containment on the ground and with air support.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2812
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - it looks like rosemary bush in flower - (crush and smell the spindly leaves !!)
September 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gosh looks exactly like rosemary, but your would smell it surely 😊
September 26th, 2020
