Wedding Week!
Our daughter is getting married this week! Just 10 people, outside, on a farm with a Zoom link for others to join.
Update on Bobcat Fire:
114,103 acres 65% contained
Today’s containment work is crucial because of the hot, dry Santa Ana Winds forecasted later today!
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Sylvia du Toit
Congratulations. Pretty yellow.
September 27th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
awesome
September 27th, 2020
