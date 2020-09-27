Previous
Wedding Week! by loweygrace
Wedding Week!

Our daughter is getting married this week! Just 10 people, outside, on a farm with a Zoom link for others to join.

Update on Bobcat Fire:
114,103 acres 65% contained
Today’s containment work is crucial because of the hot, dry Santa Ana Winds forecasted later today!
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Sylvia du Toit
Congratulations. Pretty yellow.
September 27th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
awesome
September 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
