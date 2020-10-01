Previous
Traffic by loweygrace
Photo 2817

Traffic

Deciding to think about something else as we maneuver through traffic on our way to LAX. Flowers alway relax me! I took this photo yesterday thinking I’d need a diversion on this trip to Houston for our daughter’s wedding!
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
