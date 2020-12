Bougainvillea

I spotted this bougainvillea on a hill along our walk and knew my husband wanted to get his heart rate up so told him to keep walking and I’d catch up. I started to slip mid way up the dry, crumbly slope so yelled out “Um, maybe stay nearby!” At that, wild rabbits scattered around me flying left and right! They were camouflaged in the small brush. I got the photo and scrambled back down the hill. Sorry little bunny family!