Shipping Day

I went to the UPS store 3 times today. First trip: nice and early, thinking I’m so organized (1st clue something is off!) and a little too proud of myself! Arrive back home to see a box I forgot sitting outside on the porch! What! Second trip: had to stand on a line (socially distanced) and a little annoyed but cheer up when the employee asks if this box’s contents are nuts like the other boxes! Yes! Return home to find a long lost shipment has arrived (gift for sister.) Third trip: had to stand on very long line but found listening to conversations interesting! Shipping is now complete!

All followed by a nice long walk with my husband - (who didn’t wait while I took this photo! Lol ; ) )