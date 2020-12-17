Previous
Next
Rose by loweygrace
Photo 2894

Rose

My Baldy in the background. After posting I noticed the little ant on the petal.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and great pov.
December 17th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise