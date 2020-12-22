Previous
Purples and Blues by loweygrace
Purples and Blues

Several purple or blue flowers seem to be in bloom now.
Working on a Kransekake or Ring cake now. Don’t have molds so will measure with cardboard cutouts? Lol... We’ll see!
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Lois

@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely flower and rich blue ! Wow you are busy with the baking !
December 22nd, 2020  
