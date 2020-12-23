Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2900
Purples and Blues 2
Lavender seems to be in bloom all year in our town. My husband likes it’s fragrance and will put a sprig in his mask during our walks!
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
4
3
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2901
photos
95
followers
79
following
794% complete
View this month »
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
22nd December 2020 3:57pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love your pov.
December 23rd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Lovely composition, light
December 23rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love your pov and capture , lovely light ! What lovely idea of your husband's- perhaps the lavender will ward off the virus !!
December 23rd, 2020
Mallory
ace
Gorgeous. Love the pov.
December 23rd, 2020
