Previous
Next
Purples and Blues 2 by loweygrace
Photo 2900

Purples and Blues 2

Lavender seems to be in bloom all year in our town. My husband likes it’s fragrance and will put a sprig in his mask during our walks!
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love your pov.
December 23rd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Lovely composition, light
December 23rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love your pov and capture , lovely light ! What lovely idea of your husband's- perhaps the lavender will ward off the virus !!
December 23rd, 2020  
Mallory ace
Gorgeous. Love the pov.
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise