Shamrock by loweygrace
Photo 2975

Shamrock

I’ve had this plant for many years. I love how it grows and grows with very little maintenance! It was in the car with us when we drove 3000 miles from PA to CA.
23rd February 2021

Lois

@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
