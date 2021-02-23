Sign up
Photo 2975
Shamrock
I’ve had this plant for many years. I love how it grows and grows with very little maintenance! It was in the car with us when we drove 3000 miles from PA to CA.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
22nd February 2021 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
