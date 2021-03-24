Previous
Late or Early? by loweygrace
Late or Early?

Here's another plant in our garden that didn't produce anything last year. It's planted next to the eggplant from yesterday's photo. It just started growing tiny peppers- and inch long. Maybe with yesterday's tiny eggplant we can make a Mini Meal.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Lois

Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
