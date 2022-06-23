Previous
Neighbor’s rose by loweygrace
Neighbor’s rose

I’m sure my neighbor has seen me creep up to her roses to take a photo, but she’s never said anything about it! 😁
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Lois

2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beauty - well worth creeping up to your neighbour's roses - no harm done !! fav
June 23rd, 2022  
